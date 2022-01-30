Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

