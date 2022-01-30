Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,586 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $48,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $113.06 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

