Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,401 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 228,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $196.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.