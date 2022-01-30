Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,638 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $272,224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $196,195,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.