Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 87.0% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

