Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 259.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

