Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $4,222,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

