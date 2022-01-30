Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Banner posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

