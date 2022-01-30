Barclays Boosts 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,840

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,815 ($24.49) to GBX 1,840 ($24.82) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON:III opened at GBX 1,327 ($17.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,412.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,340.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

