Barclays Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHRW. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.