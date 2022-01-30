Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BCS

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BCS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Barclays by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

