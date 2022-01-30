Barclays PLC Buys 11,090 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.