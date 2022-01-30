Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 893.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 524,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

ACI stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

