Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 186,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

