Barclays PLC Purchases 75,557 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Marten Transport worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 540,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 153,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTN. Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

