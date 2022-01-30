Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 436.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

