Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 7,130 ($96.20) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 108.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.15).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 3,414 ($46.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,379.35. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,336.23 ($45.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,502 ($114.71).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.