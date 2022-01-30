Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

