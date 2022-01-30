Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $501.80

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 501.80 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 499.70 ($6.74), with a volume of 91959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.71).

Several research firms have weighed in on BEZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.18) to GBX 495 ($6.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.23) to GBX 531 ($7.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 467.67 ($6.31).

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 37.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 409.55.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

