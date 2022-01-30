Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $501.80

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 501.80 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 499.70 ($6.74), with a volume of 91959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.71).

Several research firms have weighed in on BEZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.18) to GBX 495 ($6.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.23) to GBX 531 ($7.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 467.67 ($6.31).

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 37.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 409.55.

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

