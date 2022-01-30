BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $212.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

