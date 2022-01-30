Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.38).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,382.50 ($32.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,211.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,133.83.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.