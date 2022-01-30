Berry Data Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $943,964.32 and approximately $107,204.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

