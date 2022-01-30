BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BBL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,421,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,383. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

