Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.01

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.