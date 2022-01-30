BinaryX Price Reaches $20.69 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $41.85 million and $11.65 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $20.69 or 0.00054509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00346026 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

