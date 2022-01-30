Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BITF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,028,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,704. The firm has a market cap of $654.06 million and a PE ratio of -335.00. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

