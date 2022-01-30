BitMart Token Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $56.60 million and $11.63 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00107978 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMart Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.