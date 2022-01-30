BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.01% of Griffon worth $181,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 19.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 104,741.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $325,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.