BlackRock Inc. Has $178.60 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.96% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $178,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

