BlackRock Inc. Has $191.48 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.05% of Tronox worth $191,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,887,000 after buying an additional 200,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 401,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $21.88 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

