BlackRock Inc. Has $193.32 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of MGE Energy worth $193,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 36.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after buying an additional 224,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $76.40 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.