BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Diversey worth $186,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of DSEY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

