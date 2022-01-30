BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,698 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.70% of National Bank worth $183,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 105,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.