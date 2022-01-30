Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

