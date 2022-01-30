Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $4,905,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.67. 709,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

