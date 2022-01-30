Blue Grotto Capital LLC Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the quarter. Brinker International comprises about 3.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Brinker International worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Stephens dropped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

