Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,718 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

