Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,300 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

FBHS stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.