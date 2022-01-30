Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $592,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXMT stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

