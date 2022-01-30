Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dynex Capital worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $246,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of DX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $578.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

