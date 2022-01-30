Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $218,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $247.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.28. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

