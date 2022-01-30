Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 701.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

