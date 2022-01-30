Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $706,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $172,648,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.