B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $35.51.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
