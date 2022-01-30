B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

