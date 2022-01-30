Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.48.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.14. Boeing has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.