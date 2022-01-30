Boenning Scattergood Comments on City Holding’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.91 on Friday. City has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.