Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boot Barn stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

