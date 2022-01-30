Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

