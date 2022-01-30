Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.86 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $57.86 million and $2.62 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

