BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after buying an additional 7,168,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,276,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 232,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

